Ringing in New Year: People prefer stay-cation and day-cation over pubs

While pubs remain popular watering holes for many, numerous partygoers are going to skip them as they get overcrowded, especially with the surge of new Omicron variant cases. The other obvious choice is to jet off on a quick vacation, but rising travel costs have caused many to abandon the idea.(Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: The New Year 2023 is just hours away, and it is only fitting that you celebrate it with gusto. There is no dearth of alternatives for spending New Year's Eve amusement and fun. Like every year, the city gears up to throw a flurry of celebrations in the city's pubs and clubs. However, when the clock strikes midnight on December 31, pubs are no longer the only places to boogie the night away.

While pubs remain popular watering holes for many, numerous partygoers are going to skip them as they get overcrowded, especially with the surge of new Omicron variant cases. The other obvious choice is to jet off on a quick vacation, but rising travel costs have caused many to abandon the idea.

Travel portals show an average increase of 30-40 per cent in airfares for December, with even higher fares of 50-60 per cent on popular routes around the country. However, partygoers are not bogged down and seem to have devised various ways to ring in the New Year.

Varun Mehrotra, director of sales and marketing at a restaurant in the city, stated that clients have been booking stay-cations in addition to the party package. "A good time by the pool, a relaxed sleep with no rush to get back home and good food is something people are preferring this year. A laidback start to the day with the brunch package seems to be a winning idea," he said.

Ritesh R. Mastipuram, managing director of a resort in Manchirevula, Gandipet, told Deccan Chronicle that some people, particularly families, are considering a 'day-cation' at the resort. "With work from home becoming the standard norm, we are seeing an increase in demand for this type of living because it provides them the flexibility to live, work, and play from anywhere," he said.

Airbnb rentals and farmhouse parties are another popular alternative, thanks to the adequate space, freedom, privacy, and solitude that these locations provide. "There has been a steady upward trend in people preferring these places. With an increase in demand, the prices too seem to have inflated, which people wouldn't mind much given it's a quick getaway," said Abhiroop Das, an event manager.

Keshav Rajbux, a student, informed that some of his friends are considering long drives as an option. "Many want to get out of the madding crowd, away from the city's hustle and bustle, the horrible traffic that night, and instead embark on a long drive for stargazing or camping."

Others would rather spend a warm, cosy evening with friends and family. Gulnar Virk, a marketing executive, plans to spend the night indoors with her friends and family. "We'll all gather at a friend's family home, sit around the fireplace, and perhaps reflect on the year gone by before planning for a refreshing start in 2023," she explained.