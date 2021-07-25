Telangana's Ramappa temple inscribed as UNESCO world heritage site

The 808 years old temple still attracts and amazes visitors with its construction using sandbox technology, usage of lightweight bricks that float on water and rare red coloured stone on which intricate carvings were made. - By Arrangement

WARANGAL: The UNESCO heritage site tag, which has been dodging the Ramappa temple in Palampet of Mulugu district for years, has finally been awarded to the 12th-century temple on Sunday during the extended 44th session of the world heritage committee held virtually from Fuzhou, China.

The temple has been revamped and developed in line with suggestions and guidelines of UNESCO. The 808 years old temple still attracts and amazes visitors with its construction using sandbox technology, usage of lightweight bricks that float on water and rare red coloured stone on which intricate carvings were made.

The Ramappa Temple was built in 1213 by the general of emperor Ganapatideva, Recherla Rudra Reddy. It took 40 years to build this temple. The temple has been named after its sculptor Ramappa.

The Kakatiya Heritage Trust, INTACH Warangal Chapter, Central and State Governments have been working for five years towards making the Ramappa Temple a UNESCO World Heritage Site.