  
Featured 23 Aug 2022 Monkeys that snatche ...
Featured

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Aug 23, 2022, 6:46 pm IST
Updated Aug 23, 2022, 8:30 pm IST
A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)

The spectacle of a monkey, perched on a heritage building’s ornate parapet wall in the narrow alleys of Vrindavan in Mathura district, examining a police cap could bring an instant smile for its mischievousness. Sitting from the comforts of our homes, we may find the monkey’s act quite innocuous; but people in the temple town of Vrindavan have been at the receiving end of simians for a long time.

On Monday, Mathura district magistrate was caught unaware by the monkeys which snatched his spectacles while he was on the phone. The incident took place in the lanes leading to the Sri Banke Behari Mandir in Vrindavan. He got back his spectacles only after the monkey was bribed with two packets of mango juice.

The menace of monkey in northern parts, especially that of religious nature, of India is not new.

After the issue was discussed in Parliament, Mathura municipal body nabbed 100 monkeys for the purpose of relocation, but nothing much changed on ground.

In 2019, MP Hema Malini raised the issue of monkey menace in the Lok Sabha.

“Monkeys have started picking on the habits of humans due to deforestation. They don’t want fruits now, but samosa and fruity,” she said, suggesting the development of a Monkey Safari.

...
Tags: monkey menace, vrindavan


Related Stories

Deforestation changing the way monkeys communicate
Hyderabad: No respite from monkey menace

Latest From Featured

Ms. Sita Reddy, DSP (Photo By Arrangement)

Meet DSP Sita Reddy, first woman officer from Telugu states to go on UN Mission

Turtuk, which was then under Pakistan control, is experiencing intense celebrations in conjunction with the nation’s 75th anniversary of its independence. (DC Image)

Tricolour flies high in Turtuk

Financial mistakes that one should avoid in their 30s for a more relaxed retirement and, more importantly, a peaceful life. (Representational image: PTI)

Financial blunders made by people in their 30s and how to avoid them

Five officers of Indian Navy's INAS 314 based at Naval Air Enclave, Porbandar, pose for photos after they completed the first all-women independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea onboard a Dornier 228 aircraft on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (PTI)

Navy’s all-women aircrew creates history



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Featured

Meet DSP Sita Reddy, first woman officer from Telugu states to go on UN Mission

Ms. Sita Reddy, DSP (Photo By Arrangement)

Tricolour flies high in Turtuk

Turtuk, which was then under Pakistan control, is experiencing intense celebrations in conjunction with the nation’s 75th anniversary of its independence. (DC Image)

Financial blunders made by people in their 30s and how to avoid them

Financial mistakes that one should avoid in their 30s for a more relaxed retirement and, more importantly, a peaceful life. (Representational image: PTI)

Navy’s all-women aircrew creates history

Five officers of Indian Navy's INAS 314 based at Naval Air Enclave, Porbandar, pose for photos after they completed the first all-women independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea onboard a Dornier 228 aircraft on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (PTI)

Narayanagiri village’s historical secrets leave historian spellbound

A big sculpture of goddess Mahakali Devi with a special Karanda Makutam (throne) was found beneath the Narasimha Swamy gutta near Chittem ralla gadda in Narayanagiri village of Dharmasagar mandal in Hanamkonda district. — DC Image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->