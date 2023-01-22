Azmet Jah takes charge as late Nizam’s successor

Hyderabad: Azmet Jah, the eldest son of the late Nizam VIII Mukarram Jah, took charge as the ninth head of the Asaf Jahi family on Friday in a simple ceremony, the Nizam’s office said in a letter on Saturday. The event ended public speculation and hope of a grand coronation ceremony for Mir Mohammed Azmet Ali Khan Azmet Jah.

The letter said the ceremony followed the 299-year-old tradition of the Asaf Jahis and was held at the Coronation Hall of the Chowmahalla Palace in the presence of the late Nizam VIII’s immediate family, friends, trustees and staff members.

Azmet Jah is the eldest son of Mukarram Jah and Esra Jah. He was born on July 23, 1960, in London. He is a professional photographer and cinematographer, boasting a resume of having worked with world-famous Hollywood directors.

The office of Azmet Jah said that the late eighth Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur had desired and decreed to appoint his oldest son as his successor and they had been fulfilled. Azmet Jah will now lead the Asaf Jahi dynasty for all symbolic, ceremonial, titular and ancillary purposes.

Mukarram Jah was the grandson of Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan. He died on Saturday in Istanbul of Turkey and his mortal remains were brought to Hyderabad, where he was buried in the family tombs at Macca Masjid on Wednesday.