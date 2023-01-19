GHMC to develop 29 model corridors in Hyderabad

The model corridors will have a main carriageway adjacent to the central median and another service road along with a bicycle track. (Representative image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to develop 29 model corridors spread over the city. Covering a length of 21.53 km, the ongoing corridors are being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 56.82 crore.

The model corridors will have a main carriageway adjacent to the central median and another service road along with a bicycle track. A kerb will separate the cyclists from the traffic on service roads. The model corridors will also have pavements, a vending zone, parking facility and lush greenery.

This infrastructure will be developed on a 75 feet road each on either side of the central median. In case the road is 200 feet, infrastructure will be developed on a 100 feet road on one side of the central median and ditto on the other side.

The proposed storm water drain infrastructure for these roads makes them different from the other roads in the city. The storm water drains along the model corridors are designed to drain out the water within a short span of time in order to avoid damage to the road due to water logging.