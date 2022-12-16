After 2 years curb, Hyderabad gears up for a grand Christmas celebration

Hyderabad: The aroma of freshly baked plum cakes wafting through the air, pretty lights adorning trees, walls and malls, cheerful gatherings and mellifluous voices — all set the tone for Christmas celebrations in the city.

Hyderabad is celebrating one of the most awaited seasons with much grandeur after two whole years. Celebrations in the past two years were marred by Covid-induced restrictions, with carolling and gathering curtailed.

Peter Santosh Diwakar, property secretary at CSI Wesley Church, Ramkote, said that carols for the 4,000-odd congregation of the church have been divided into 11 areas across the city. The church has installed a huge Christmas tree and a life-size nativity scene as part of its elaborate decor.

The life-size nativity scene at the CSI Wesley Church, Ramkote in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

“You sing about the birth of Jesus through carolling, which is a fundamental part of Christmas. In the past two years, we had people from these 11 areas attend special carol service separately, but we're glad to be able to visit each home to spread the Christmas cheer," he said.

Centenary Methodist Church on Chapel Road was determined to be 'methodical' in its celebrations. "Though we have resumed carolling and house visiting this year, we wind up at midnight, unlike the usual 3/4 am wrapping up, so as to not cause a problem to other communities," said Rev Joseph Christopher, associate pastor for the English wing of the church.

The church is organising a musical followed by a fellowship dinner on Sunday night, where a 104-member choir comprising children, youth and the elderly will lead the congregation to carol singing. All of the 600 passes for the event have already sold out, he informed.

M. Vidyasagar, a senior pastor at Baptist Church, Tarnaka said that their church is gearing up to celebrate back-to-back events including Youth Christmas, Sunday School Christmas and one by the men's and women's fellowship.

"On 23rd, we will have something called the 'Neighbourhood Christmas' where we invite our neighbours for Christmas Day and on 24th, we plan to celebrate Christmas at a children's home in the city."

VOICES

Thanks to no more restrictions, I have my cousins travelling back home for Christmas, from different cities and countries to celebrate with friends and families. It wasn't the same without them last year.

Ketreena Ruth, project coordinator

To be able to celebrate and gather with loved ones without any restriction or the fear of catching a virus, is so relieving. Being able to enjoy one another's fellowship is the essence of Christmas, after Christ Himself.

George Hestern, presenter/moderator

My sister was able to be home from London this year, and all of my extended family. Christmas to me, is not the lights, decor or food but it's all about meeting, greeting, hugging and gifting.

Tanya Rachel, AR executive