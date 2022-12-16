  
Lifestyle Culture and Society 15 Dec 2022 After 2 years curb, ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

After 2 years curb, Hyderabad gears up for a grand Christmas celebration

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:25 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 7:47 am IST
A view of the decorated Baptist Church at Narayanaguda in Hyderabad on Thursday. (DC Image/Surender)
 A view of the decorated Baptist Church at Narayanaguda in Hyderabad on Thursday. (DC Image/Surender)

Hyderabad: The aroma of freshly baked plum cakes wafting through the air, pretty lights adorning trees, walls and malls, cheerful gatherings and mellifluous voices — all set the tone for Christmas celebrations in the city.

Hyderabad is celebrating one of the most awaited seasons with much grandeur after two whole years. Celebrations in the past two years were marred by Covid-induced restrictions, with carolling and gathering curtailed.

Peter Santosh Diwakar, property secretary at CSI Wesley Church, Ramkote, said that carols for the 4,000-odd congregation of the church have been divided into 11 areas across the city. The church has installed a huge Christmas tree and a life-size nativity scene as part of its elaborate decor.

The life-size nativity scene at the CSI Wesley Church, Ramkote in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

“You sing about the birth of Jesus through carolling, which is a fundamental part of Christmas. In the past two years, we had people from these 11 areas attend special carol service separately, but we're glad to be able to visit each home to spread the Christmas cheer," he said.

Centenary Methodist Church on Chapel Road was determined to be 'methodical' in its celebrations. "Though we have resumed carolling and house visiting this year, we wind up at midnight, unlike the usual 3/4 am wrapping up, so as to not cause a problem to other communities," said Rev Joseph Christopher, associate pastor for the English wing of the church.

The church is organising a musical followed by a fellowship dinner on Sunday night, where a 104-member choir comprising children, youth and the elderly will lead the congregation to carol singing. All of the 600 passes for the event have already sold out, he informed.

M. Vidyasagar, a senior pastor at Baptist Church, Tarnaka said that their church is gearing up to celebrate back-to-back events including Youth Christmas, Sunday School Christmas and one by the men's and women's fellowship.

"On 23rd, we will have something called the 'Neighbourhood Christmas' where we invite our neighbours for Christmas Day and on 24th, we plan to celebrate Christmas at a children's home in the city."

VOICES

Thanks to no more restrictions, I have my cousins travelling back home for Christmas, from different cities and countries to celebrate with friends and families. It wasn't the same without them last year.
Ketreena Ruth, project coordinator

To be able to celebrate and gather with loved ones without any restriction or the fear of catching a virus, is so relieving. Being able to enjoy one another's fellowship is the essence of Christmas, after Christ Himself. 
George Hestern, presenter/moderator

My sister was able to be home from London this year, and all of my extended family. Christmas to me, is not the lights, decor or food but it's all about meeting, greeting, hugging and gifting.
Tanya Rachel, AR executive

...
Tags: csi wesley church, christmas celebrations, a christmas carol, a new christmas, hyderabad news, hyderabad christmas celebration, covid19, secunderbad, st john the baptist church secunderabad, christmas day, christmas tree
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Lifestyle

Shoppers view christmas trees at a shop in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Narendar Singh of Bhagwan Card Centre in Old Osmangunj said,

Ahead of Christmas, markets in Hyderabad bustle

The casino is one of Asia’s most iconic and award winning luxury gaming and entertainment destinations.. (Image credit: www.deltin.com)

Deltin Royale-Goa: Asia's largest, most iconic casino ship

Featuring the best of global cuisine, with a bold Hyderabadi twist to international flavours, The Bougainvillea promises to create memories for and with Hyderabad. (Photo By Arrangement)

Experience culinary craftsmanship at Hyderabad’s newest café - The Bougainvillea

Speakers at the Golkonda Literary Festival. (Photo by arrangement)

Speakers at Golkonda Literary Festival invoke national pride



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

Ahead of Christmas, markets in Hyderabad bustle

Shoppers view christmas trees at a shop in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Narendar Singh of Bhagwan Card Centre in Old Osmangunj said,

Legend of the lens world

Photographer Iqbal Mohamed and his wife Anuradha

Karkhana Mahankali temple gears up for a three-day Bonalu

Explaining the three-day festivities, temple elders said that the preparation of ‘Gattam’, followed by pujas and celebrations from 5 am signify its start and that it goes on till 3 am on Monday, when it ends with Panchi Kunda, Rangam, Pothuraju and other activities. — DC Image

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)

Dances entral audience

The evening commenced with a Ganesh prarthana by way of a Kuchipudi rendition by the Surendra Nadh group and picked up a crescendo with each successive dance presentation. (DC image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->