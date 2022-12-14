  
Featured 13 Dec 2022 Fungus scorching nee ...
Featured

Fungus scorching neem trees in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Dec 14, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2022, 12:38 am IST
Fungus Phomopsis azadirachtae is enough to affect the neem tree’s ability to produce its prized fruit, in many cases reducing its ability to flower. (Photo:DC)
 Fungus Phomopsis azadirachtae is enough to affect the neem tree’s ability to produce its prized fruit, in many cases reducing its ability to flower. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Tens of thousands of neem trees in Telangana are under attack. From a fungus that is invisible to the human eye, but one that leaves the trees with an appearance of some wayward arsonist’s failed attempt to torch them.

This is the third year in a row that the fungal infection is running through the neem trees in the state, with alarm bells ringing over their future.

While the trees are not dying, the attack by the fungus Phomopsis azadirachtae is enough to affect the tree’s ability to produce its prized fruit, in many cases reducing its ability to flower. The extract from neem seeds are used in pharmaceuticals manufacture, while neem oil is used as an insect repellent.

 “This is an enigmatic tree,” said Dr Jagdeesh Bathula, an assistant professor of plant pathology at the Forest College and Research Institute at Mulugu in Siddipet district.

“This is a tree that shows antibacterial, antifungal, insecticidal and other versatile biological activities. More than 150 compounds have been isolated from different parts of this tree. India is the leading exporter of neem and neem products. However, this doesn’t make the neem exception from the attack of pests and diseases. Many bacteria and fungi are known to infect neem,” he said.

Dr Bathula told Deccan Chronicle that in the past few years, neem has been under increasing threat from what he called a destructive disease known as ‘twig blight’ and ‘dieback’ in which woody plants experience progressive death of twigs, branches, shoots, or roots, starting at the tips.

There are many solutions being bandied about including advice on how fungicides can be sprayed.

“But this is dangerous as these chemicals can affect other plants around the tree. Each tree is an individual. Each tree needs to be treated just as a doctor treats an individual human patient,” he said. “We also need an enumeration of neem trees.”

According to Dr Bathula, affected and fully grown trees need an arborist’s attention who can guide in pruning operations to remove diseased twigs and burnt to stop further spread during next season.

How Neem Twig Blight came to Telangana

> First reported from new forests of Dehra Dun in the 1980s.

> In early 2000s, noticed in Tamil Nadu, and then in Karnataka.

> From Karnataka it invaded neighboring Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

> From Rayalaseema, it entered Gadwal region of Telangana, from where it spread to Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Warangal districts.

Symptoms

> Twigs on terminal branches, disease progresses backwards to the stems, chokes fluid movement resulting in death of twigs and stems.

> Infection causes leaves to turn yellow, in severe cases to brown, ending up in the entire canopy drying up

> Mostly seen August-December. Symptoms start with the onset of the rainy season.

...
Tags: neem tree dieback disease, neem tree, telangana news, human eyes, fungus, insect repellent, forest college of research and institute, siddipet district, antibacterial agent, antifungal, biological
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Featured

Father Vincent Raj greets senior teacher, Mary Daniel, who keeping with the holiday spirit dressed up as Santa Claus.(Photo:DC)

Christmas cheer comes early at St. Ann's

A view of the stepwell, at Kulsumpura in Karwan on Monday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

350-year-old stepwell in Hyderabad's Old City begs for attention

Such are the circumstances surrounding TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, whose name has come up in the ED’s remand report on one of the accused in the Delhi liquor scam case. (Subhani Cartoons)

NETA’S NATTER | SUPPORTERS FLEE WHEN BAD TIMES ROLL IN

Captain Zoya Agarwal (Photo By Arrangement)

The sky is not the limit for Captain Zoya Agarwal



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Featured

NETA'S NATTER | CM’S SECURITY JITTERY

As soon as KCR announced his intention to increase reservations for the ST community from its present 6 per cent to 10, and promised to issue a GO on this within a week irrespective of the Centre’s approval, tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod, ST MLAs Banoth Shankar Nayak, Rega Kantha Rao, Ajmeera Rekha, Rathod Bapu Rao etc., rushed towards the CM and touched his feet to express gratitude. (Subhani Cartoons/DC)

350-year-old stepwell in Hyderabad's Old City begs for attention

A view of the stepwell, at Kulsumpura in Karwan on Monday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

NETA'S NATTER | KCR'S PROPHECIES LEAD SOME TO REJOICE EARLY

While TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has an intense distaste for gambling, has been playing his cards close to his chest on the subject of launching a national party that could challenge the BJP, this has not stopped a few in the TRS from day-dreaming about their political prospects in Delhi as part of a non-BJP government and assuming higher positions at the national level. (Subhani Cartoons)

Women fail to get due recognition as farmers

Women engaged in farming activities in Thantholi village in Adilabad Rural mandal in Adilabad district of Telangana. (DC)

NETA’S NATTER | MUNUGODE CAMPAIGNERS CRY FOUL

Subhani Cartoons.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->