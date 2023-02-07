  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Featured 07 Feb 2023 Apsara Iyer becomes ...
Featured

Apsara Iyer becomes first Indian-American to head Harvard Law Review

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 7, 2023, 10:18 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2023, 10:18 am IST
Apsara Iyer was elected the 137th president of the Harvard Law Review, which was founded in 1887 (Image credit: The Harvard Crimson/Addison Y. Liu)
 Apsara Iyer was elected the 137th president of the Harvard Law Review, which was founded in 1887 (Image credit: The Harvard Crimson/Addison Y. Liu)

New York: A second year Indian-American student at Harvard Law School has been elected president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review, becoming the first woman from the community to be named to the position in the prestigious publication's 136-year history.

A report in The Harvard Crimson said on Monday that Apsara Iyer was elected the 137th president of the Harvard Law Review, which was founded in 1887 and is among the oldest student-run legal scholarship publications.

Iyer said in The Crimson report that as Law Review president, she aims to include more editors in the process of reviewing and selecting articles and upholding the publication's reputation for high-quality work.

"I think that right now I'm just focused on making sure we keep the lights on and everything going, Iyer said.

Iyer's distinguished predecessors in the role include Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former president Barack Obama.

The Crimson report said Iyer graduated from Yale in 2016 and received a bachelor's degree in Economics and Math and Spanish.

Iyer's immediate predecessor Priscila Coronado said the publication is extremely lucky to have Iyer at the helm.

"Apsara has changed the lives of many editors for the better, and I know she will continue to do so," Coronado said. "From the start, she has impressed her fellow editors with her remarkable intelligence, thoughtfulness, warmth, and fierce advocacy."

The Crimson said that Iyer's interest in understanding the value of cultural heritage led her to work in the Manhattan District Attorney's Antiquities Trafficking Unit that tracks stolen works of art and artifacts.

Iyer worked in the office in 2018 before coming to the Law School, and took a leave of absence after her first year studying law to return to the role, it said.

The report added that Iyer joined the Harvard Law Review following a competitive process called write-on, where Harvard Law School students rigorously fact-check a document and provide commentary on a recent State or Supreme Court Case."

Iyer has previously been involved in the Law School's Harvard Human Rights Journal and the National Security Journal and is also a member of the South Asian Law Students Association. 

...
Tags: harvard law school, harvard law review, apsara iyer, the harvard crimson
Location: United States, New York


Horoscope 07 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Featured

Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi (PTI)

Avni Chaturvedi becomes first woman IAF pilot to participate in aerial wargame abroad

The British Residency, or the Hyderabad Residency building. (Photo: DC)

Squandered fortunes of British Residency

Jasmine (in blue) with an doctor from the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI). — DC

In battle for equality, trans persons train as bedside attenders

After morphing into the BRS, party workers are finding that national ambitions come at a cost. (DC Photo)

NETA NATTER | BRS MLAs FEELING OVERWHELMED



MOST POPULAR

 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending Jan. 30

A new episode of the creator by Jan Ho-gi’s ‘Physical:100 ‘ drops this Tuesday in a show where the physical strength of 100 participants is put to test.––Netflix
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Featured

Avni Chaturvedi becomes first woman IAF pilot to participate in aerial wargame abroad

Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi (PTI)

Squandered fortunes of British Residency

The British Residency, or the Hyderabad Residency building. (Photo: DC)

NETA NATTER | BRS MLAs FEELING OVERWHELMED

After morphing into the BRS, party workers are finding that national ambitions come at a cost. (DC Photo)

In battle for equality, trans persons train as bedside attenders

Jasmine (in blue) with an doctor from the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI). — DC

Professor from TS conferred with Padma Shri for contributions towards linguistics

Retired Professor of Linguistics from OU and PSTU, Prof. B Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->