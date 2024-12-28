Farmhouses turn hotspots for New Year celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As countdown for New Year celebrations started, several families in twin cities are heading to farmhouses on the suburbs to celebrate the occasion on a spectacular note on December 31 night, ignoring clubs and their favourite hangouts in the city.

The strict traffic safety rules followed by enhanced surveillance on drunken driving prompted many families to celebrate the New Year at a farmhouse with relatives and friends. Such was the demand from revelers that all the farmhouses at Moinabad, Shankarpally, Medchal, Ghatkesar, Bhongir and Shamshabad among other areas on the city suburbs were already booked.

Of these areas, Moinabad has more than 300 farmhouses mostly used for commercial purposes. To cash in on the demand, the managements are charging Rs.1lakh to Rs.15,000 to let out a farmhouse on rent depending upon the members.

The posh interiors followed by the kitchen and swimming pool with a dedicated place earmarked for consuming alcohol with bonfire and melodious music encouraging several people to evince interest in celebrating New Year in a farmhouse rather than a club.

In a club, the revelers can only enjoy music and consume liquor and food but in a farmhouse the families can enjoy the swimming pool, play indoor games, and can celebrate the event till morning and take rest till next day evening.

A family from West Marredpally booked a farmhouse in Moinabad to spend quality time with over 30 relatives and friends. “We cannot accompany so many people to a club. Moreover, we have to return home after completion of celebrations by 1.30 am on January 1 in a club. But in a farmhouse we can continue celebrations and take rest till the next day,” a businessman J Sai Kumar Yadav said.

He said they were hiring a tourist bus to accommodate the entire family instead of driving on their personal cars. “We can avoid the problem of nuisance and drunken-driving checking by happily celebrating the event at a farmhouse,” he explained.

When contacted, Moinabad Inspector G Pavan Kumar Reddy told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday that instructions were already issued to management to obtain prior permission from the police department for organizing a New Year event. “Families spending time at the farmhouse need not require permission,” he added.