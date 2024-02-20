Farmer leaders reject Centre's proposal, to march towards Delhi on Feb 21

Farmer leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday."We appeal to the government that either resolve our issues or remove barricades and allow us to proceed to Delhi to protest peacefully," Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters at the Shambhu point of Punjab's border with Haryana.In the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders, a panel of three Union ministers on Sunday proposed buying of pulses, maize and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices (MSP) for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.Earlier on Monday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' stir, rejected the government proposal, saying it seeks to "divert and dilute" the farmers' demand for MSP and they will accept nothing less than the 'C-2 plus 50 per cent' formula for MSP as recommended in the Swaminathan Commission report.In the evening, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of SKM (Non-Political) that is spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, said, "After holding discussions in our two forums, it has been decided that the Centre's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal."When asked if their call for march to Delhi still stands, Pandher said, "We will move to Delhi peacefully at 11 am on February 21." He said the government should take decisions now and felt that there was no need for further discussions.Sharing with reporters the reasons for rejecting the government's proposal, Dallewal said, "We did not find anything in the proposal."He said that in the fourth round of talks, the Union Ministers had said if the government gives a guarantee on the purchase of pulses, then it will put an additional burden of Rs 1.50 lakh crore on the exchequer.Citing the calculations of an agricultural expert, Dallewal said Rs 1.75 lakh crore will be needed if the minimum support price is given for all crops.The government buys palm oil worth Rs 1.75 lakh crore. The oil is becoming a reason of disease for many people. Even then, it was being imported and if this Rs 1.75 lakh crore is spent on growing other crops by ensuring legal guarantee for MSP then it will not put any burden on the government, he said.He further said the Centre's proposal of buying five crops at the MSP will only be meant for those who go for crop diversification. It meant that the MSP would be given to those only who switch over from paddy to pulses. It will not be given to those growing 'moong' crops besides paddy, Dallewal said.Farmers are not going to benefit from it, he asserted, adding that farmers were demanding MSP on all 23 crops and the MSP was based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).Dallewal claimed that the rates for crops, based on CACP recommendations, could not ensure remunerative income for farmers. "Even then they could not bring a law on MSP. It means farmers are being looted which is not acceptable to us."After the talks with the farmer leaders on Sunday night, Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "Cooperative societies like the National Cooperative Consumers Federation and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India will enter into a contract with farmers who grow 'tur dal', 'urad dal', 'masoor dal' or maize for buying their crop at MSP for next five years.""There will be no limit on the quantity (purchased) and a portal will be developed for this," he had said.Goyal had also proposed that the Cotton Corporation of India would buy cotton from farmers at MSP for five years after entering into a legal agreement with them.Protesting farmers have been staying put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week.Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.