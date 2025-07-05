Fantastic Four Actor Julian McMahon Dead
Julian McMahon, best known for his roles in Charmed, Nip/Tuck, and Fantastic Four, among others, passed away at the age of 56. The Hollywood star's wife revealed the cause of his death in a statement.
Hollywood actor Julian McMahon, best known for his roles in Charmed, Fantastic Four, Nip/Tuck, and FBI: Most Wanted, among others, has passed away at the age of 56 after a prolonged illness. His wife, Kelly, reportedly issued a statement confirming the news of his demise. Soon after the news spread, fans took to social media platforms to mourn the passing of such a talented actor.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story