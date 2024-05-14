Fact Check: Viral video of pro-Khalistan rally in Canada linked to Kejriwal, false
Claim: A video, widely in circulation on social media with a claim that the pro-Khalistani protesters in Canada are celebrating the release of Kejriwal after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.
Fack: The claim is completely false and misleading.
Study: After reviewing the viral video, we found a TikTok username on it, @mani86137. After further research, we found that the video was uploaded first on TikTok with account 'mani86137' with the description 'malton nagarakirtan2024 | modi di ਕੁੱਤੇਖਾਣੀ.’ on May 6 of this year.
In the video, a parade with hordings of modi dressed in prison attire standing chained and behind the bars was seen. The banners that were used in the parade read “CITIZENS COURT OF CANADA. TO SENTENCE MODI, CRIME: ASSASSINATION OF NIJJAR, 18 JUNE, 2022, VANCOUVER, CANADA.”
Nijjar, was a Khalistan-separatist leader who was killed on June 18, 2023. Canada PM and Khalistani supporters have alleged the hand of the Indian government behind the killing leading to diplomatic tensions.
Many media outlets including, the Independent, Hindustan Times and the India Today have reported on the Pro-Khalistan rally that was held on May 5.
In response to the these reports and queiries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership.” We again call upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements with a safe haven and political space in Canada, he added.
Apart from this, an Instagram post made by Ontario Gurdwara Committee from May 3 announced that a Nagar Kirtan Parade would be held on May 5 from Malton Gurdwara Sahib to Rexdale Gurdwara Sahib was also found.
In addition to the findings, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was granted Interim bail by the Supreme Court of India on May 10, which rules out the possibility of a celebratory rally.
Conclusion: Based on the findings, we conclude that the viral video with the said claim is false and misleading.
Disclaimer: This article was first published in Logically Facts and later rewritten and republished in Deccan Chronicle under Shakti Collective initiative.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
