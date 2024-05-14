Fact Check: Viral video of pro-Khalistan rally in Canada linked to Kejriwal, false

Claim: A video, widely in circulation on social media with a claim that the pro-Khalistani protesters in Canada are celebrating the release of Kejriwal after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Fack: The claim is completely false and misleading.



Study: After reviewing the viral video, we found a TikTok username on it, @mani86137. After further research, we found that the video was uploaded first on TikTok with account 'mani86137' with the description 'malton nagarakirtan2024 | modi di ਕੁੱਤੇਖਾਣੀ.’ on May 6 of this year.



In the video, a parade with hordings of modi dressed in prison attire standing chained and behind the bars was seen. The banners that were used in the parade read "CITIZENS COURT OF CANADA. TO SENTENCE MODI, CRIME: ASSASSINATION OF NIJJAR, 18 JUNE, 2022, VANCOUVER, CANADA."

Nijjar, was a Khalistan-separatist leader who was killed on June 18, 2023. Canada PM and Khalistani supporters have alleged the hand of the Indian government behind the killing leading to diplomatic tensions.