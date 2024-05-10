Fact check: Viral picture claiming Owaisi visiting temple is misleading

Claim: A picture of AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency - Asaduddin Owaisi is being widely circulated on social media with a claim that the leader paid a visit to a temple as part of election campaign. In the picture Owaisi was seen wearing a garland and a priest was standing beside him. The picture was posted along with the claim that the leader was in a temple and all of this is because of the BJP. This claim is misleading.

Finding: After thorough investigation, we had reached to a conclusion that the photo of Owaisi with the said claim is misleading, and the picture was taken on May 2 at Hyderabad's Malakpet when a priest felicitated him. Investigation: A reverse image search was done on the viral image and we found that the image was taken during a door-to-door campaign held by Asaduddin Owaisi. The photos were taken on May 2, 2024 at Malakpet's Moosarambagh in the constituency. The photos were also posted on the official X handle of AIMIM.

Kab koi yahan aapas mein ladaa hai?

Har mazhab Majlis ke saath khada hai



Sadr-e-Majlis wa Ummeedwar Hyderabad Parlimani Halqa Barrister @asadowaisi ne AIMIM Malakpet MLA @balala_ahmed ke saath Halqa-e-Assembly Malakpet ke Moosarambagh, Indira Nagar aur uske aas-paas ke ilaaqo'n… pic.twitter.com/i1zzQ2DLjC — AIMIM (@aimim_national) May 2, 2024