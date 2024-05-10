Fact check: Viral picture claiming Owaisi visiting temple is misleading
Claim: A picture of AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency - Asaduddin Owaisi is being widely circulated on social media with a claim that the leader paid a visit to a temple as part of election campaign. In the picture Owaisi was seen wearing a garland and a priest was standing beside him. The picture was posted along with the claim that the leader was in a temple and all of this is because of the BJP. This claim is misleading.
Finding: After thorough investigation, we had reached to a conclusion that the photo of Owaisi with the said claim is misleading, and the picture was taken on May 2 at Hyderabad's Malakpet when a priest felicitated him.
Investigation: A reverse image search was done on the viral image and we found that the image was taken during a door-to-door campaign held by Asaduddin Owaisi.
The photos were taken on May 2, 2024 at Malakpet's Moosarambagh in the constituency. The photos were also posted on the official X handle of AIMIM.
Asaduddin's public relations officer, Tausif Mohammed also confirmed that the photos were from the Malakpet campaign on May 2.
There was also video coverage of Owaisi's electioneering from May 2, 'The Print' uploaded the campaign video on their YouTube channel, where a priest was seen felicitating the MP candidate with a garland and an orange shawl.
A local news channel, R TV and local newspaper Siasat also reported the story.
With the above said sources we can confirm that the photo was shot on the streets during the election campaign and not in a temple.
Disclaimer: This story was published first on Logically First, republished after translation by Deccan Chronicle as part of Shakti collective.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
