Claim: A photo which shows a huge turnout of people on the streets is being shared on social media as a recent visual from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in Kollapur of Telangana.



A Facebook user posted the image with a caption, Modi road show in Kollapur. The Archive of the Facebook post https://archive.org/details/pm-modi-kollapur-roadshow











Fact Check:

But the post is neither linked to Narendra Modi’s visuals from an election rally nor from Telangana's Kollapur. The photo which is being widely circulated on social media can be traced back to 2008 and public turned up for the Olympic Torch passing through in China's Guangzhou. https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2008/05/free-book-idea-the-torch/8028/







We used the help of Google lens to find details about the viral photo and found the same visual shared on an online website named ‘Flickr’















https://www.flickr.com/photos/jurvetson/2487910168

Disclaimer: The story was originally published by Newsmeter, and translated and republished by Deccan Chronicle as part of the Shakti Collective)





