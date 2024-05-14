Fact check: Viral Clip of PM Modi Endorsing AIMIM in Telangana is False

Claim: A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing Assaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party during a rally has gone viral. In the video PM Modi is purportedly saying: “Telangana is saying, not Congress… not TRS… not BJP… we will only vote for AIMIM. We will make AIMIM win.”



NewsMobile team found the full video clip on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel after Running a Reverse Image search. It was uploaded on May 10, with a caption: “PM Modi Live. Public meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana. Lok Sabha Elections 2024.”

Fact check: NewsMobile fact-checked the viral and found it be false.







At 12:47 time stamp of the video, PM Modi can be heard stating, “Congress… no, TRS… no, AIMIM… no, we will give only one vote to BJP, we will ensure BJP’s victory.” There is no indication in this segment or the rest of the video of him endorsing AIMIM.

NewsMobile team came across original reports from Hindustan Times and The Statesman detailing PM Modi’s speech, where he discouraged voting for Congress, BRS, and AIMIM.



Hence, that the video depicting PM Modi endorsing AIMIM is doctored.



Disclaimer: This story was published first on NewsMobile, republished by Deccan Chronicle as part of Shakti collective.