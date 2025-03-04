Fact Check: Video showing a Muslim girl marrying her uncle is scripted

A video (here and here) going viral on social media shows a man reacting to another video as if it were real. The video in question features a Muslim couple, where a man named Imran allegedly married his own brother’s daughter. In the clip, they claim to have fallen in love and married despite their families’ disapproval. Let’s verify the truth behind this video.









Claim: The viral video shows a Muslim man named Imran marrying his own brother’s daughter despite family disapproval.

Fact: The video is scripted and was originally uploaded by digital creator Ankita Karotiya. The same actors have appeared in multiple staged videos on her social media channels. Hence, the claim is False.





To verify the viral claim, we conducted a reverse image search using keyframes from the video and found the original version (archived link). The video was uploaded by a Facebook page called Ankita Karotiya 2.0 on 23 February 2025.









In addition, Ankita states in her page description that she is an actor and digital creator. She also uploaded the same video on her YouTube channel, indicating that it is scripted content rather than a real incident.













When we checked her Instagram, Ankita described herself as a video creator and prankster from Delhi further confirming that the viral video is scripted content and not a real incident.









Additionally, we found that Ankita has uploaded multiple scripted videos on her YouTube channel. The person seen in the viral video as the “uncle” has also appeared in another video uploaded by Ankita, confirming that these are staged performances (here). Moreover, the same actors have been featured in several other videos on this channel (here, here, here).





To sum up, a scripted video is being falsely shared with the claim that a girl married her own uncle.

(This article was first written by Factly, and republished by Deccan Chronicle as part of the Shakti Collective Fact Check initiative)