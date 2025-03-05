Fact Check: Video of Rolls-Royce car Withstanding Boulder Smash Is AI-Generated

A video (here, here and here) showing an excavator dropping a massive boulder onto a Rolls-Royce car, where the boulder shatters into small pieces without damaging the vehicle, is being shared on social media as a real incident. The post claims that the video demonstrates the car’s build quality. Let’s verify the authenticity of the video.









Claim: Video of a Rolls-Royce car withstanding a massive boulder dropped by an excavator without damage.

Fact: This is an AI-generated video and doesn’t show any real incident. Hence, the claim made in the post is FALSE.

A reverse image search of keyframes from the viral video traced it back to the Instagram page and YouTube channel named ‘realisticaivid’, run by graphic designer Ennachat Ayoub, who specializes in creating realistic AI-generated content. The original video, posted on 28 February 2025, explicitly states in its description that it is digitally generated, confirming it is not a real incident but an AI creation. Additionally, the page frequently posts similar AI-generated videos showcasing exaggerated build quality tests of various vehicles.













Moreover, the video exhibits inconsistencies, such as unnatural shadows and the unrealistic behaviour of the shattered rock pieces, which are clear indicators of digital manipulation. Furthermore, analysis using AI video detection tools has confirmed that the footage is AI-generated.









To sum it up, the viral video is AI-generated and doesn’t show a real demonstration of Rolls-Royce’s build quality.









(This article was first written by Factly, and republished by Deccan Chronicle as part of the Shakti Collective Fact Check initiative)