Fact Check: Video Of Chandrababu Naidu Predicting Jagan Will Be Back As CM Is Altered

Claim: A video of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu is being shared on X where he answers "100 percent" when a reporter asks him if the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy would be re-elected as the CM.



The video is being shared on the social media platform X with the caption, "100% YSJagan will come back to power - Chandrababu."

Fact Check: BOOM found out that the claims are false and the video was edited with a fake voiceover of the reporter to misrepresent his question.

In the original video, Chandrababu Naidu was heard saying that TDP would win the election, not YSRCP's Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The reporter, in the video is heard asking Naidu about whether his party, the TDP would win, to which Naidu replies in the affirmative.



To look for the original clip of Chandrababu Naidu, Boom ran a keyword search on X and they found a video shared by ANI on polling day in Andhra Pradesh i.e., on May 13, 2024.

Naidu had spoken to reporters after casting his vote and urged other citizens to vote too. During this time, he was asked by a reporter, "Will TDP be back again in Andhra Pradesh sir?" This question by the journalist has been edited in the viral video and changed to "Jagan will come back to power again?" This portion of the viral video begins from 0:09 of this video.



