Fact Check: Tamil actor-politician Vijay’s party office demolished after controversial Iftar party?

Claim: Vijay’s party office in Tamil Nadu was demolished after hosting an Iftar party.

Fact: The claim is misleading. The video shows the demolition of the TVK youth office, which was removed for encroaching on a road in Thiruvallur. The demolition took place before the Iftar party and is unrelated to the event.

Hyderabad: A video showing the demolition of a wall featuring Tamil actor-politician Vijay’s painting is going viral on social media. The colours on the wall also match those of his recently formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The video is being circulated with claims that the incident occurred after Vijay attended an Iftar party.

A controversy stirred up after Vijay participated in the Iftar party. A complaint was lodged against him with allegations that he insulted the religious sentiments of the Muslim community during the Iftar party.

Referring to Thalapathy Vijay as Annan, the video was shared on Facebook with the caption, "I remember Annan went somewhere to pray…" (Translated from Malayalam) (Archive)

















Fact Check

NewsMeter found that the claim is misleading. The video of the demolition of the wall with Vijay’s image on it is unrelated to the Iftar party.

A reverse image search of keyframes from the viral video showed that the same video was shared by an Instagram account ‘thalapathy_tvk_0622’ on February 19, 2025.









Similarly, another Instagram account ‘enddrum_thalapathy_vijay_fans’ shared the same video on February 20, 2025.

In India, Ramadan fasting began on March 1–2, 2025 and Vijay hosted the Iftar party on March 7. This confirmed that the video predates the Iftar event.

Kumudam News 24x7 shared the same visuals from the viral video on their YouTube channel on February 18, 2025. The YouTube video was uploaded with the caption, “TVK Office Demolition: Demolition of Thaveka District Office | TVK Vijay | Tiruvallur | Pathiyal Pettai”.









According to Kumudam News, the video showed the demolition of the TVK office, which was built encroaching on a road in Thiruvallur. The YouTube channel of NewsTamil 24X7 also reported on the incident the same day.

The viral video showed the demolition of the TVK youth office, which was built illegally on a national highway in Thiruvallur. The demolition took place on February 18, 2025. Therefore, the video is unrelated to Thalapathy Vijay’s Iftar party.

NewsMeter found that the viral claim is misleading. The video showed the demolition of the TVK youth office that took place on February 18, 2025. It is unrelated to the Iftar party hosted by Vijay on March 7.













(This article was first written by Newsmeter, and republished by Deccan Chronicle as part of the Shakti Collective Fact Check initiative)