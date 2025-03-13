Fact Check: Old BLA Attack Video Falsely Linked to Jaffar Express Hijack

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group, hijacked the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express on March 11 in Pakistan. At the time of writing this, 27 militants were reportedly killed in a rescue operation that freed 155 passengers. A video of an explosion on a moving train is now making the rounds online. Those sharing claimed it showed the BLA attack on the Jaffar Express. An X user wrote, “Balochistan Pakistan: A militant group, BLA Separatist, has hijacked a train with 400 passengers. Baloch women and children were released and held hostage. Six army men were killed. A train carrying military men is underway to fight the militants.” Its archive can be seen here.

India Today Fact Check found that the viral video is from 2022 and therefore unrelated to the train hijack. Our Probe A reverse search of screengrabs from the video led us to a post from April 15, 2022, containing the viral video. The post reads: “BLA has released footage of an IED attack on a train carrying FC (Frontier Corps) near Sibbi, Balochistan.” Many responded to this post saying that the video could be from January 2022. This means that this video predates the recent train hijacking by BLA militants.

BLA has released footage of an IED attack on Train carrying FC(Frontier Corps) near Sibbi, Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/ztOuBBznJz — Rohan Panchigar (@rohanpanchigar) April 15, 2022

We then found a January 2022 report containing the viral video. As per the report, the video shows a January 18, 2022, improvised explosive device or IED attack on a train in the northeast Balochistan town of Sibi. The train was allegedly carrying Pakistani troops. Several were killed and the injured were hospitalised. Then-Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo, condemned the attack, claiming it was a passenger train also carrying civilians.