Fact Check: Man chopping wife's hair in Dhaka FALSELY viral as communal incident in Bengal

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a woman crying as a man chops her hair off angrily. Some people can be seen approaching the man as the incident takes place.

India Today Fact Check, however, found that this 2024 video shows an angry husband cutting his wife's hair after a fight in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

OUR PROBE

Reverse searching keyframes from the viral video led us to the same video shared as a YouTube Short in February. The video was shared in collaboration with a YouTube channel called "City Voice 1986". This channel originally shared the video in question on September 15 last year.

We then found a Facebook account with the same name as the YouTube channel that posted a longer version of the viral video along with two other videos linked to the incident. The account belongs to Mohammad Air Khan, a resident of the Gulshan neighbourhood in Dhaka.

The captions of these posts stated that the man in the video was beating his wife on the street. In one of the videos, the man says in Bengali that it is his family matter when confronted. Later, he could be seen getting beaten up by a group of people for mistreating his wife.

We contacted Sanjay Adhikari, a journalist from Bangladesh, who identified the location of the video as the Airport Railway Station in Dhaka. On Google Maps, we found photos and videos of the Airport Railway Station. Near the station, we saw a public toilet, a building and a minaret - all of which are visible in the viral video. A comparison can be seen below.