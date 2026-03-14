Fact Check: Is Govt Offering Free Laptops or ₹25,000 to Students?

Recently a news was circulated online claiming that the central Government will provide all students with a free laptop or financial assisstance of 25,000 rupees, under the PM Laptop Scheme 2026.

The claim was made by a Youtube channel, named CareerNotify18.

However, the news is faux. The central government is not running any such scheme.

The Press Information Beureau factcheck unit has called the claim to be fraudulant, clarifying no such scheme providing free laptops or ₹25,000 to students exists.