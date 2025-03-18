Fact Check: Gujarat cops cane stone-pelters in public for chaos during Holi? Find the truth here

Hyderabad: A video is circulating on social media, claiming that Gujarat police punished an offender by caning him for allegedly causing a ruckus and pelting stones during Holi. The video shows police officers reportedly in civilian clothing beating the man while someone films the incident. An X user shared the video with the caption, “The incident is from Gujarat. Some offenders created chaos and pelted stones during Holi. Gujarat police responded in the same manner. This is the only way to deal with stone pelters.” (Archive)

Another X user, using the hashtag #Muslim, shared the video, claiming, "Gujarat police are beating up youths from a particular community for pelting stones at a Holi procession and vandalizing parked vehicles." (Archive)

Similar claims can be found here and here.

Fact Check NewsMeter found the communal claims to be misleading. The fight erupted over a personal dispute between two individuals, and all the accused involved in the incident were Hindus. A reverse image search led us to a report by Mint, published on March 15, featuring a screengrab from the viral video. The report is titled, ‘Viral video: Gujarat police beat up goons in Ahmedabad, leaving netizens ‘satisfied’.’ According to the report, on March 13, a day before Holi, a mob of 20 men attacked an SUV owner and vandalised nearby vehicles using swords and sticks. Following the incident, at least 14 people have been arrested so far. The report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police Baldev Desai, who told PTI, “A preliminary probe has found that the violence resulted from a rivalry between two individuals over opening a food stall near a commercial complex in Vastral. One Pankaj Bhavsar held a grudge against his rival Sangram Sikarwar for not allowing him to set up a food stall in the area.”

Building on this lead, we conducted a keyword search and found a report by Ahmedabad Mirror, published on March 16. The report stated that the rampage was fuelled by personal enmity. The incident was triggered by an argument between Pankaj Bhavsar and Sangram Sikarwar over placing a handcart in Ahmedabad’s Ramol area. Bhavsar, along with 14 others, including a minor, arrived in Vastral armed with swords, iron pipes and lathis. Upon learning about their arrival, Sikarwar fled the area. Bhavsar and his gang then vandalised vehicles parked outside the shop where Sikarwar used to sit. Later, they stormed the streets, attacking commuters and locals with their weapons. According to a March 15 report by Gujarat Samachar, the chaos in Vastral, which targeted innocent civilians and involved vandalising vehicles with weapons, stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Pankaj Bhavsar and Sangram. In response, police arrested 14 individuals, including a minor, for their involvement in the violence. The accused include Aldeep Maurya, Shyam Kamli, Vikas alias Bittu Parihar, Ashil Makwana, Rohit alias Durlabh Sonawane, Nikhil Chauhan, Mayur Marathi, Pradeep alias Monu Tiwari, Rajveer Singh Bihola, Alkesh Yadav, Ayush Rajput, Dinesh Rajput and Deepak Kushwaha. To reinforce consequences, police paraded the accused publicly, made them apologise, and subjected them to lathi punishment. Additionally, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) demolished the illegally constructed homes of seven accused, including Shyam Kamli, Ashil Makwana, Rohit alias Durlabh Sonawane, Rajveer Singh Bihola, Alkesh Yadav and Ayush Rajput. Finally, a keyword search in Gujarati on YouTube led us to video reports by News18 Gujarati, published on March 16. The footage shows police administering lathi punishment to several individuals, including the one seen in the viral video and demolishing houses. There is no mention of the accused causing any issues specifically during the Holi celebrations. According to the channel, police arrested 14 individuals for intimidation and violence using sticks and rods in Ahmedabad’s Vastral area and publicly punished them to enforce the rule of law.

Therefore, we conclude that the claim of Gujarat police punishing a miscreant in the viral video by caning him for causing a ruckus and pelting stones during Holi is misleading. (Disclaimer: This story has been updated to include claims of a communal angle and clarify that there is no such connection in the incident.)