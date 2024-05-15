Fact Check: Fake Quote Of Naseeruddin Shah Taking A Dig At PM Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut Goes Viral

Claim: Naseeruddin Shah said that Kangana Ranaut has problems with every actor except Narendra Modi.

Fact check: Keyword search was done by Newschecker which did not lead to any credible news reports on such a statement by Naseeruddin Shah but a further search led the team to earlier instance of this quote, which was posted by a parody Twitter account, @naseruddin_shah, on February 9, 2021. The team found out that the account does not exist anymore.

According to Newschecker, the particular fake Twitter account of the actor had been called out by multiple media outlets in February 2021 for spreading misinformation regarding the farmers’ protests between January and February 2021.



“Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah on Monday clarified that her husband, actor Naseeruddin Shah does not have a Twitter account, after an unverified profile in his name posted a series of tweets about the ongoing farmers agitation on the microblogging site,” read an NDTV report, dated February 8, 2021.



Based on the findings, we conclude that the quote is fake.



Disclaimer: This article was first published in Newschecker and later rewritten and republished in Deccan Chronicle under Shakti Collective initiative.





