Fact Check: Edited Video Viral As 'Mahangai Dayan’ Song Used To Welcome PM Modi In Mauritius

CLAIM: Video shows Mahangai Daayan song sung in front on PM Modi in Mauritius

FACT CHECK: BOOM found that the viral video is edited. In the original footage, people are heard singing the Bhojpuri folk song ‘Geet-Gavai’ with drums and cymbals, welcoming PM Modi with the lyrics: "Swagat hai, Modi ji ko hum swagat karte hain." (Welcome Modiji, we welcome you)

A viral video claiming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed in Mauritius with the popular satirical song on inflation and rising prices ‘Mahangai Dayan Khaaye Jaat Hai' is fake and edited.

BOOM was able to confirm from the original footage of the welcome ceremony held for PM Modi, that the song being sung is a form of Geet-Gawai, a traditional Bhojpuri folk song, prevalent in the community in Mauritius. 'Mahangai dayan...' is a song from the 2010 Bollywood movie - Peepli Live where the lyrics refers to inflation as a witch and also spotlights rising prices of essentials and services in the country. The song is sung in a mix of Hindi and Bundelkhandi.

PM Modi had visited the island nation of Mauritius on March 12, 2025, and during his visit to the island nation he was conferredwith Mauritius'highest national award. India and Mauritius signed eight agreements to bolster cooperation across key sectors, including trade and maritime security.

The video is being shared on Facebook with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "Even during Modi’s Mauritius visit, the witch of inflation reared her head. Now tell me, is there any insult greater than this?