Fact Check: Edited Video Misrepresents Rahul Gandhi's Statement

The viral video is edited and in the original video, Rahul Gandhi had said that June 4, 2024 (after the Lok Sabha elections) Narendra Modi will no longer be the Prime Minister of India.



What is the claim?



A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared widely on social media in which he is seen saying that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of India after the Lok Sabha elections on June 4, 2024. In the video, Rahul Gandhi is also shown saying that 'India Alliance' will not get a single seat in Uttar Pradesh.



In the viral video, Rahul Gandhi is saying, "Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister of India. In the beginning, let me tell you, what is true - 2024, June 4, Narendra Modi will remain the Prime Minister of India. You write it down. Narendra Modi ji can only become the Prime Minister of India. Whatever work we had to do, we have done. Our alliance is not going to get one seat in Uttar Pradesh.



They are also smiling because they also know that what Rahul Gandhi is saying is true and Narendra Modi is becoming the Prime Minister.



How did we find out the truth?



To verify the authenticity of the claims made in the viral video, we searched for its longer version, which we found uploaded on the Indian National Congress (Congress) YouTube channel on May 10, 2024. According to the information given with the video, Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.



In the video (archive here), Rahul Gandhi starts his speech by talking about the India Alliance, Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Congress manifesto. After this, with a time duration of 57 seconds, Rahul Gandhi says, "Brothers and sisters, in the beginning let me tell you, what the Indian media will never tell you.



It is noteworthy that the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4, 2024.

Referring to the media, Rahul Gandhi further says, "Now if you see their (media personnel) faces, they are also smiling because they are also realizing that what Rahul Gandhi is saying is true and Narendra Modi is not going to become the Prime Minister. The story is over, as they say in English, "Goodbye, thank you." This part of Rahul Gandhi's speech can be heard in the video below between the time period of 57 seconds to 2:48.



Here it becomes clear that Rahul Gandhi had emphatically said that “Narendra Modi will not remain the Prime Minister of India” and “India alliance will not get less than one seat less than 50”, whereas in the viral video “No” and “50 seats The word "has been crossed out."

In fact, on May 10, 2024, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took part in a joint rally in Kanpur.



Let us tell you that Rahul Gandhi had also said “Narendra Modi will not become the Prime Minister of India” in the Kannauj rally on May 10. His remarks can be heard in the video (archive here) from 13:30 to 13:50.

Decision

The claim made in the viral video that Rahul Gandhi has accepted his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and said that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of India on June 4, 2024, is wrong. The viral video is edited and in the original video, Rahul Gandhi had said that Narendra Modi will not remain the Prime Minister of India, cannot become it. Therefore, we consider the viral claim to be false.

Conclusion:

Disclaimer: This article was first published in Logically Facts and later translated by Deccan Chronicle under Shakti Collective initiative https://www.logicallyfacts.com/hi/fact-check/93893b83-hi







