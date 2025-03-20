Fact Check: Did the UK Parliament Honor Chiranjeevi with a Lifetime Achievement Award?
The claim that Chiranjeevi received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the UK Parliament is false. While Chiranjeevi is indeed felicitated at a grand ceremony in the House of Commons, UK Parliament, on March 19, 2025, the award itself is not from the UK Parliament.
Claim: Megastar Chiranjeevi has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK Parliament.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is also Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, posted on X (formerly Twitter) congratulating him. In his post, he stated that the “prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the United Kingdom Parliament” would further enhance Chiranjeevi’s recognition. Click here to check post on X.
Similarly, actor Sai Dharam Tej, Chiranjeevi’s nephew, also posted on X, calling it a proud moment for Telugu cinema and referring to Chiranjeevi as the first Indian celebrity to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Government at the UK Parliament. Click here to check the post on X.
In a congratulatory message, a filmmaker Anil Ravipudi posted on X, "Congratulations to Padma Vibhushan, Megastar @KChiruTweets garu for achieving the incredible milestone of becoming the first Indian celebrity to receive the "Lifetime Achievement Award" from the British Government at the UK Parliament 🥳🥳😍. (sic)"
Instead, the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Public Service through Cultural Leadership was presented by Bridge India, an UK-based public policy organization.
Verdict: False Claim
The UK Parliament did not confer a Lifetime Achievement Award on Chiranjeevi. The award was presented by Bridge India, a respected UK public policy organization.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
