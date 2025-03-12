Fact Check: CM Revanth Reddy pays tribute to Congress’s six guarantees? Here’s the truth
A photo allegedly shows CM Revanth Reddy paying tribute to ‘unfulfilled’ six guarantees announced by the Telangana Congress.
Hyderabad: A photo is circulating widely on social media claiming that chief minister A Revanth Reddy paid tributes to a framed image of the ‘Six Guarantees’ announced by the Congress party during its poll campaign in 2023.
In the image, CM Revanth Reddy can be seen standing with folded hands in front of a framed, garlanded image of Six Guarantees represented graphically. A prominent text on the image says, “In 100 days, every guarantee will be fulfilled.”
A loose translation of Telugu text at the bottom of the image says, “Revanth Reddy bids farewell to Six Guarantees.”
An X user shared the image with the caption, “RIP Six Guarantees - Om Shanti.” (Archive)
The Congress party heavily promoted its Six Guarantees—welfare promises for women, farmers, and youth in Telangana—during the State Assembly elections in 2023. The implementation of the promises and their timeline has been a contentious issue in State politics.
Fact Check
NewsMeter found that the claim is false. The original photo shows CM Revanth Reddy paying tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.
A Google reverse image search led us to a Facebook post by the CMO Telangana, dated February 19, 2025. The post stated, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of the great leader at his Jubilee Hills residence. Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, MLAs Vakiti Srihari, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, and other representatives also paid their respects.”
The image in the post matched the viral photo, except that in the original, CM Revanth Reddy is paying tribute to a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj, not a framed image of the six guarantees.
A comparison of the two images revealed that the viral version has been digitally altered. The framed photo of Shivaji Maharaj was replaced with an image of six guarantees. Additionally, the viral image includes two long diyas and an artificial-looking agarbatti stand, which were absent in the original.
We also found a similar post shared by CM Revanth Reddy on his official X handle on February 19, 2025.
Therefore, the viral claim that CM Revanth Reddy paid tributes to six guarantees is false. The original image shows him paying respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, and the viral photo has been digitally manipulated.
Claim Review: CM Revanth Reddy paid tributes to six guarantees announced by the Telangana Congress during the 2023 elections.
Claimed By: Social Media users
Claim Reviewed By: NewsMeter
Claim Source: X
Claim Fact Check: False
Fact: The claim is false. The photo has been edited to replace the original tribute frame with an image of six guarantees.
(This article was first written by NewsMeter, and republished by Deccan Chronicle as part of the Shakti Collective Fact Check initiative)