Fact Check: AP Exit Polls Postcards Are Fake
Claim: Two different postcards of exit polls from different poll agencies are being circulated on social media with The News Minute logo, claiming that the NDA and YSRCP would win the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.
An X user posted an exit poll photo suggesting that the NDA would get a majority in the polls, while another X user posted a video of exit polls claiming that the YSRCP would win the elections.
Archive Post: Click here
Fact Check: The two surveys circulating on social media are false. The News Minute issued a clarification post on X stating that an old image from a 2019 story had been shared falsely, claiming they had made a prediction for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election. They emphasized that no agency or news organization can share any figures, opinion polls, or exit polls until the conclusion of the elections, which is still underway in other parts of the country, as per the Model Code of Conduct.
The News Minute Editor, DhanyaRajendran, clarified that the viral postcard was not published by them and that exit polls are not yet available.
Today’s Chanakya also issued a clarification: "There are rumours going around in Andhra / Telangana about poll numbers in our name. Please don’t believe any such poll / numbers in our name. They are fake & we have not released them. Please retweet if possible.
Additionally, the Election Commission of India has instructed that the publication or publicizing of exit polls will be banned in the country between 7 am on April 19 and 6:30 pm on June 1,The Hindu reported.
