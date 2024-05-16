Fact Check: AP Exit Polls Postcards Are Fake

Fact Check: The two surveys circulating on social media are false. The News Minute issued a clarification post on X stating that an old image from a 2019 story had been shared falsely, claiming they had made a prediction for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election. They emphasized that no agency or news organization can share any figures, opinion polls, or exit polls until the conclusion of the elections, which is still underway in other parts of the country, as per the Model Code of Conduct.

The News Minute Editor, DhanyaRajendran, clarified that the viral postcard was not published by them and that exit polls are not yet available.



