Fact Check: Altered Video of Chandrababu saying YSRCP Will Win Polls Goes Viral

Claim: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu says Andhra Pradesh CM and YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will “100%” come back to power.







Fact check: Newschecker noticed that the reporter's question was added into the video afterward as there were difference in volume, clarity and background noise, raising their doubts on whether it was edited.

Running a keyword search led the team to a tweet by ANI, dated May 13, 2024, with the same vide. It can be clearly heard Naidu replying 100% to the reporter’s question on whether TDP would come back to power in the state, confirming that the viral video was altered.



