Fact Check: Altered Video of Chandrababu saying YSRCP Will Win Polls Goes Viral

16 May 2024 11:56 AM GMT
Claim: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu says Andhra Pradesh CM and YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will “100%” come back to power.

Andhra Pradesh held simultaneous single-phase elections to its 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats on May 13.




Fact check: Newschecker noticed that the reporter's question was added into the video afterward as there were difference in volume, clarity and background noise, raising their doubts on whether it was edited.
Running a keyword search led the team to a tweet by ANI, dated May 13, 2024, with the same vide. It can be clearly heard Naidu replying 100% to the reporter’s question on whether TDP would come back to power in the state, confirming that the viral video was altered.


Disclaimer: This story was published first on Newschecker, republished by Deccan Chronicle as part of Shakti collective.


