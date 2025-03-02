Fact Check: AIMIM Leader’s '15-Minute' Comment Not Recent

Claim : AIMIM leader makes a “15-minute” comment during a recent public meeting in Hyderabad Fact : The video is an old one from a campaign meeting during the Maharashtra elections in 2024

Although it was started in Telangana, the AIMIM has become a national party and has been contesting in various places in the country. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) contested 16 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections but managed to win only 1 seat. In the Delhi assembly elections, the party contested for 2 seats but was not able to win any seats.



AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi made some outrageous statement that if the police were removed from the country for 15 minutes, India’s 25 crore Muslims (a fancy number in itself when the census states it is 13.8 crore) would teach a lesson to 100 crores “Hindustanis”. This speech was delivered by him in Nirmal town in December 2012. After this, 2 cases of hate speech were registered against him. Several other leaders have reiterated different versions of these 15-minute remarks. Recently, a video of another AIMIM leader reiterating Akbaruddin Owaisi’s 15-minute comment is going viral on social media. The leader seen in the video can be heard saying that he is also a slave to Akbaruddin Owaisi, and 15 minutes are remaining. This video is in circulation with the comments like ‘I am Akbaruddin Owaisi's slave. I also believe in his 15-minute statement’. - AIMIM leader. Some users have tagged Hyderabad Police to take necessary action on the AIMIM leader.



Here is the archive link for the claim Fact Check: The claim is partly False. The video showing AIMIM leader Syed Moin talking about the 15 minutes is not recent and is not from Hyderabad, but is from November 2024. When we searched for the keywords “Syed Moin + 15-minute speech”, we found few recent tweets stating that the comment made by the AIMIM is not recent. We found a tweet shared recently with the caption "I'm Akbaruddin Owaisi's slave, and I also believe in his 15-minute statement (Remove the police for 15 minutes, and we will finish all Hindus in India) – an Islamic leader of the MIM party openly threatens a Hindu massacre And these people are called oppressed?"



A tweet by Muslim Spaces states Maharashtra election #AIMIM candidate Syed Moin on his 15-minute statement going viral now said, "It's been a long time since the 15-minute statement. I was an AIMIM candidate from Nanded in the assembly elections. When I started campaigning, on the last day of campaigning, there were 15 minutes left, then I made this statement. When I heard voices about the time, I said there were still 15 minutes left. If I had made any derogatory comments against any community or religion or Hindu brothers, then definitely action would have been taken against me immediately and an FIR would have been registered, which did not happen."





X post by IANS goes as “Nanded, Maharashtra: AIMIM leader Syed Moin says, "It has been a long time since the 15 minutes statement. I was a candidate of AIMIM from Nanded for the legislative assembly elections. When I started campaigning, on the last day of campaigning, with 15 minutes remaining, I made that statement. When I heard voices about time, I said that there are still 15 minutes left, and I was also the 15-minute man... If I had made any derogatory comments against any community or religion, or Hindu brothers, certainly, actions would have been taken against me immediately, and an FIR would have been filed..."

We also found a YouTube video of the AIMIM leader’s speech, published by MCN Urdu News Nanded on November 18, 2024, with the title Full Speech Syed Moin AIMIM Candidate || Public Meeting at Urdu Ghar Nanded Election Campaign 2024.





Therefore, the video of the AIMIM leader Syed Moin reiterating the 15-minute remark is not recent and is not from Hyderabad. The claim is partly False.





(This article was first written by Satya Priya BN for the Telugu Post, and republished by Deccan Chronicle as part of the Shakti Collective Fact Check initiative)















