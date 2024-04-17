DC Fact Check: 2022 Clash Video linked to current LS campaign in West Bengal

A video being widely circulated on social media is falsely linking it to the ongoing Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal.



But the video can be dated back to August 2022. A leading fact-check site has reported that they found a news bulletin uploaded on YouTube on August 6, 2022, with the same visuals when they ran a search with relevant keywords. The news report stated that TMC MLA Asit Mazumdar and his supporters clashed with BJP workers in Hooghly on August 5, 2022.

A news report published on NDTV on August 5, 2022, also stated that the incident happened at Khadina More in Chinsurah, Hooghly.

A news report published on NDTV on August 5, 2022, also stated that the incident happened at Khadina More in Chinsurah, Hooghly.

Claim: The video is being reportedly shared as the current situation in West Bengal. The video shows BJP workers being thrashed during their election campaign in Kolkata.

Fact Check: This is fake news. The video is from 2022. TMC MLA Asit Mazumdar and his supporters clashed with BJP workers in Hooghly on August 5, 2022.

