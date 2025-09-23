Expedite SRDP, SNDP, H-Citi Works: GHMC Chief To Officials

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner R. V. Karnan conducted an on-site review of Jubilee Hills Road No. 2 to Jubilee Hills Checkpost on Tuesday, for the development works for the H-Citi project. He directed officials to expedite the land acquisition works and ensure to begin works as soon as possible.

Expressing displeasure over the slow pace of works, he ordered officials to adopt a mission-mode approach to ensure timely completion of development works and other projects across the city.

As part of the H-Citi project, the government selected seven junctions around Jubilee Hills’ KBR Park for development, including a total of 4.6 kilometers of flyovers and a total of 2.8 km of underpasses. These development projects are aimed at easing traffic congestion at one of Hyderabad’s busiest areas.

The commissioner stated that these projects underscore Hyderabad’s commitment to sustainable urban development. He instructed officials to coordinate with the traffic police to minimise traffic congestion in the area.

Khairatabad zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanti and other officials also attended the inspection.

Later, Karnan held a firm review meeting at the GHMC head office, where he instructed engineering officials to expedite the progress of SRDP, SNDP, H-Citi, lake development and stormwater drain projects across the city.

The commissioner expressed outrage at the fact that out of the 83 lake development works taken up across GHMC’s six zones, the 25 lake works had commenced. He warned irrigation engineers for their indifference on the issue and directed zonal commissioners to submit a fresh field-level status report within a week. He stated that disciplinary action would be initiated against negligent officials.