Excise Dept To Oversee 179 Liquor Shops In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Deputy commissioner, excise and enforcement, Anil Kumar Reddy on Monday directed officials to ensure that all 179 liquor shop licensees in the 11 excise stations in the twin cities strictly adhere to rules and procedures. He instructed officials to guide the new license-holders about compliance norms and ensure close coordination between excise staff and shop owners.

“They must ensure that each shop owner submits complete details to the concerned excise station without delay,” Reddy said at a review meeting with station house officers (SHOs), station clerks (SCs), enforcement officers and DTFT staff from the 11 stations.

He advised liquor shop owners to furnish records of alcohol stocks and reservations and asked officials to assist them in the process without procedural errors. Officials were told to update the higher authorities at Abkari Bhavan on compliance progress.

Reddy directed excise officials to verify applications carefully, guide applicants properly and monitor daily sales and non-duty-paid liquor (NDPL) transactions. He stressed that vigilance must be maintained against those involved in excise-related offences. The meeting was attended by SHOs from 11 excise stations, excise superintendents of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and additional excise superintendent Srinivasa Rao.

Cop, Dealer Booked For Rs 8 Lakh Fraud

Hyderabad: Special Branch (SB) constable Mohammed Shareef and a used car dealer have been booked for allegedly cheating a doctor of Rs 8 lakh in a car purchase deal. Shareef is attached with the southeast zone and the other accused was identified as Mohammed Waheed. According to the complaint lodged by Dr Abdul Khadeer, the duo collected Rs 8 lakh from him last year, promising to arrange two cars. They neither delivered the vehicles nor returned the amount.

“We received a complaint from Dr Khadeer stating that Shareef and Waheed collected Rs 8 lakh but have since avoided calls and failed to repay the amount,” said Gudimalkapur sub-inspector I. Chandrasekhar. Based on the complaint, a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust has been registered against both accused.