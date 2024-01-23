Ex-IPS May Head TSPSC, Name Sent to Gov.

Hyderabad: A search committee has selected a retired IPS officer as chairman for the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and referred the name to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for approval, official sources said.

Sources identified the retired officer as former DGP M. Mahender Reddy but there was no official confirmation.

Sources added that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy enquired with the search committee on the scrutiny of applications soon after his arrival from Davos on Monday.

The state government has received 371 applications for the chairman and members of the TSPSC, sources said. The government had invited applications last week. Following this, the government is expediting the process of reconstituting the TSPSC Board to facilitate the issuance of job notifications.

About 50 applications were for the chairman post and the remaining 321 applications came for the chairman and member posts. The applicants included several retired IAS, IPS officers besides retired and working professors.



