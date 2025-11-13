Every Rupee Spent For People’s Welfare: Bhatti

Nalgonda: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that every rupee spent by the state government is meant for public welfare and that corruption or misuse of funds would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Speaking at a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Kakatiya-era Shiva temple at Gandhasiri in Khammam district, he said the government is committed to ensuring that every single rupee of public money benefits the people.

He said the Congress government is fully accountable for fulfilling the promises made during the elections. The state has strengthened the power supply system to meet rising electricity demand. He added that Congress governments have historically produced power and supplied free electricity to farmers, and the present government is providing 200 units of free electricity to households.

He said adequate funds have been allocated for education in the state budget, noting that education shapes the future of children and, in turn, the future of the country.

“To ensure women live with self-respect, the state government is providing interest-free loans to women’s self-help groups. One crore women will become millionaires within the next five years,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Indira Mahila Dairy, with 60,000 women members in Madhira constituency, will soon become a model for the entire nation.

He recalled that the Indira Mahila Kranti Pathakam, which existed during undivided Andhra Pradesh, had been scrapped by the previous government. After coming to power, the Congress government revived interest-free loans for women, recognising that a woman has the strength to uplift an entire family. The government is supporting women to emerge as entrepreneurs, he added.

He noted that the government has filled 70,000 government jobs in the last two years and is conducting job fairs in every constituency to help unemployed youth secure private-sector jobs.

He reminded the gathering that the Telangana movement was fought on the ideals of self-respect, employment, and opportunity. After the formation of Telangana, the BRS came to power but failed to fill vacant government posts through Group-I and Group-II exams. Farmers, labourers, welders, and workers worked hard to send their children to Hyderabad for coaching, but the exams were never conducted during the previous regime, he said.

He added that as soon as the Congress came to power, Group-I and Group-II exams were conducted and appointment letters were issued to the selected candidates.

“Out of 1.15 crore households in Telangana, 96 lakh families are receiving fine rice from the government, which costs ₹55 per kg in the open market,” he said.