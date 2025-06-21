Zoya Akhtar to Guneet Monga: Top 5 Producers Who Are Redefining Cinema

A good film reaches the audience not only because of its engaging story, but also because of credible producers who support the progressive plot.

Bollywood boasts producers who are keen on backing films that connect to the viewers through emotions, and leave a lasting impact. Here are the top 5 producers whom we can look up to for shaping the dynamics of Indian cinema.

Mansi Bagla: Known for backing a critically acclaimed film like Forensic, producer Mansi Bagla is bringing a fresh wave of musical romance with her upcoming film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. At the helm as a producer, Mansi is also the film's writer, who is keen on reviving the OG romantic era of Bollywood through this warm love story. Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla. It is set to release in theatres on 11th July.



Pragya Kapoor: Known for bringing stories from the heartland, Pragya Kapoor has produced films like Kedarnath, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and the latest release, Azaad. With supporting films that are mindful and portray deep messages, Pragya Kapoor has shattered the norm of predictability and conventionality to newer levels.



Zoya Akhtar: Zoya Akhtar is a standout producer in the list of producers. She has backed films that are raw, relatable, and bring out honest stories about families, love, passion and a lot more. With projects like Gully Boy and The Archies, Zoya Akhtar has brought freshness to the screens, leaving audiences wanting more.



Guneet Monga: Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga has pinned Indian cinema on the global platform. Her vision towards films has birthed stories like Kill, The Elephant Whisperers, Anuja and more, all that prioritise raw and honest storytelling instead of larger-than-life spectacles.



Ektaa Kapoor: In addition to redefining the Indian television space, Ektaa Kapoor has also backed big-screen projects. She has produced spectacles like The Sabarmati Report, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, The Dirty Picture and a lot more. Her ability to mirror certain sections of life has made her one of the most in-demand producers of the Indian entertainment industry.



These producers are not only backing substantial stories, but are redefining the lens of viewing cinema.

