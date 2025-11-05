Zohran Mamdani Creates History in NYC

Filmmaker Mira Nair is all smiles as her son Zohran Mamdani clinches a historic win in New York, becoming the city’s first Muslim mayor at 34. The milestone has triggered an outpouring of celebration across political, film and cultural circles on both sides of the world.

Zoya Akhtar was among the first to share the news online, writing, “Zohran you beauty,” as Mira proudly reposted the message. The Monsoon Wedding filmmaker has often spoken of her son’s drive for public service. “He’s always wanted to make a difference. He’s very involved with politics,” she had said earlier.

Hollywood, which rallied behind Mamdani’s grassroots-heavy campaign, lit up social media.

Back home, Hansal Mehta called the moment “moral as much as political,” and Shabana Azmi celebrated “the hope he represents.” “I am over the moon ! Not only because Zohran is Mira and Mahmoud’s son but because of who Zohran is and the hope he represents for social justice.”

Born in Uganda to historian Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair, Zohran’s rise underscores a new, global, inclusive imagination in American politics.