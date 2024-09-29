Zero Se Restart will be prequel of 12th Fail: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Abu Dhabi [UAE]: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is overwhelmed by the response and success that his film '12th Fail' has received. Ever since it's released, the Vikrant Massey starrer has garnered attention not only in the country but also on an international platform.

While speaking with ANI on IIFA 2024 green carpet, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "For me the success that comes from outside means very little. For me the most critical thing is after I've made the movie, am I feeling successful? Which means have I succeeded in doing what I wanted to do or have I failed? With 12th Fail I think I succeeded."

On submitting 12th Fail for Oscars, he added, "I am not a very award fellow, award kind of fellow. I think the most important thing, the most important award is when you make a movie and when you see that movie, you say, ah, I did it. Or you say, oh, it didn't quite work."

He also shared exciting details about his upcoming project.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra stated, "So it's called Zero Se Restart. It's releasing on 13th of December. And it's like a prequel to 12 Fails. So it'll be fun to see."

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a film based on a book by Anurag Pathak, '12th Fail' chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise.