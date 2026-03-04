Zendaya's Mother Claire Stoermer Reacts To Tom Holland Wedding Rumours

Zendaya's mother has sparked fresh speculation online after responding to wedding rumours with a cryptic emoji.

Claire Stoermer reacted on Instagram just a day after stylist Law Roach claimed that the Euphoria star and TomHolland may have quietly gotten married, sending fans into a frenzy.



During an Actor Awards red carpet interview on March 1, Roach suggested that the couple's wedding had "already happened", fuelling rumours of a secret ceremony.



Zendaya and Holland confirmed their relationship in 2021 but have consistently kept it out of the public eye.



Sharing a clip of Roach's interview on her Instagram Story, Stoermer appeared amused rather than eager to clarify the situation. Alongside a laughing emoji, she wrote, "The laugh...", leaving fans guessing about whether the couple had indeed exchanged vows in private.



The pair have long been protective of their relationship. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, Holland said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing."



Roach, who is a close confidant of Zendaya, had previously hinted that wedding plans were not yet underway. Speaking to E! News in July, he said, "The process hasn't even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many films. She's now filming the next instalment of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many films, so we have time. We have a lot of time."



However, he also added, "They really love each other and they have for a really long time. The fact that the worldhas been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."



Adding to the speculation, Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold band on her left ring finger just two weeks before Roach's remarks.



According to E! News, the ring appeared to be different from her engagement ring - a 5.02-carat east-west cushion-cut diamond designed by British jeweller Jessica McCormack - further fuelling curiosity about a possible private wedding.



Holland has often spoken warmly about his relationship with Zendaya. In a previous interview, he said, "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life. You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff - and that's worth its weight in gold," as quoted by E! News.



Neither Zendaya nor Holland has publicly confirmed the wedding rumours.

