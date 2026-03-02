Zendaya, Tom Holland Married? Stylist Law Roach Sparks Speculation

Reports are swirling that Zendaya and Tom Holland may have quietly tied the knot — but so far, the couple has not confirmed the news.



The speculation began after celebrity stylist Law Roach made a surprising remark during an appearance at the Actor’s Awards. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Roach said, “Wedding’s already happened, you missed it,” setting off a wave of online buzz.



Roach, who has been exclusively styling Zendaya since March 14, 2023, shares a close bond with the actress. After announcing his retirement from styling in 2023 due to burnout, he chose to continue working with Zendaya, describing her as family. “She’s my little sister, and it’s real love, not the fake industry love,” he previously said.



Best known for his work with Zendaya, Céline Dion, and Anya Taylor-Joy, Roach also served as a primary judge on HBO Max’s Legendary. Given his close relationship with Zendaya, his comment has fueled speculation that there may be truth to the claims — though no official confirmation has followed.



Zendaya and Holland first starred together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, where romance rumors initially began circulating. However, the couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021. They announced their engagement in December 2024.



Over the years, there have been multiple unverified reports about the couple secretly marrying, all of which proved false. This time, however, the speculation carries more weight due to Roach’s proximity to the actress.



Details about the alleged wedding — including the date and location — remain unknown. Given the couple’s longstanding preference for privacy, it would not be surprising if any ceremony were intimate and low-key.



Zendaya has previously spoken about keeping her personal life private, noting that she and Holland view their relationship as something sacred and separate from public scrutiny.





By Satvik AVP