Zendaya Expresses Wish to Work With Sinners Director Ryan Coogler

Washington: Actress Zendaya expressed her wish to work with Ryan Coogler in the future, a dream she has had since watching his directorial debut, Fruitvale Station, reported Deadline. The 'Euphoria' star was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show when the host asked whether there was someone she wanted to work with but hadn't yet. "I would love to work with Ryan Coogler," Zendaya said without hesitation as quoted by Deadline. Zendaya noted that she and Coogler both have in common that they were born in Oakland, California, adding, "For years I've felt this way, since Fruitvale Station, because I thought that was such a beautiful and powerful film," as quoted by Deadline. Coogler's 2013 film starring Michael B. Jordan is based on the events leading to the death of a young man killed in 2009 by a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer based in Oakland.



"I remember when that happened, and so he means so much to the world, but he also means so much to us," she said. "I always joke, I'm like, 'I know I don't know you, but I feel like you're my cousin.' He sounds like my family. His accent is so strong, and so Oakland, and he just makes beautiful work," as quoted in Deadline. Zendaya is manifesting working with Coogler sometime in the future, but that will probably take a little while, as the actress mentioned she wanted to take a break after a year full of releases. "I just hope people don't get sick of me, and I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies [and] supports my career in any kind of way. I'm deeply appreciative," she said in an interview with Fandango. She continued, "I just hope you guys don't get sick of me this year because I'll tell you what -- I'm disappearing for a little bit. I'm going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit," as quoted by Deadline. The star has multiple films and shows coming out this year, like 'The Drama', 'Euphoria Season 3', 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', 'The Odyssey', and 'Dune: Part Three'.

