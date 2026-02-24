Zeenat Aman Reaffirms That Mutual Respect, Not Marriage, Is Sacred

Zeenat Aman's perspective on live-in relationships has received flak. Defending herself, she has reaffirmed her longstanding view that mutual love and respect are the true foundation of a healthy relationship, far more important than legal or religious sanction (read formal marriage).



The yesteryear screen idol stated that relationships should be based on equality, personal connection, and mutual respect rather than societal approval, paperwork, or external validation. She called it "absurd" to believe marriage is required for fulfillment or that it can magically fix an unhappy relationship.



Zeenat Aman says that, in modern times, young people increasingly enter partnerships simply for human connection, as equals and not for wealth, alliances, parental approval, or even children. Her views belong to the school that the bond between two people should be "sacred to them," regardless of whether it's formally recognized by society

