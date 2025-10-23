 Top
ZEE5 Unveils Trailer of Kannada Thriller Maarigallu

23 Oct 2025 7:09 PM IST

Supernatural folklore series to premiere on October 31

ZEE5 drops the trailer of its supernatural Kannada series Maarigallu, set to premiere on October 31, 2025.

ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, in collaboration with PRK Productions, has released the trailer of its much-anticipated Kannada original series Maarigallu.

The supernatural folklore thriller, which had earlier generated intrigue with its mysterious title and teaser, is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on October 31, 2025.


Blending elements of myth, suspense, and local folklore, Maarigallu promises a gripping narrative rooted in Karnataka’s cultural landscape. The series marks another addition to ZEE5’s growing slate of regional originals, highlighting its commitment to diverse storytelling.


