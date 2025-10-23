ZEE5 Unveils Trailer of Kannada Thriller Maarigallu

ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, in collaboration with PRK Productions, has released the trailer of its much-anticipated Kannada original series Maarigallu.

The supernatural folklore thriller, which had earlier generated intrigue with its mysterious title and teaser, is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on October 31, 2025.





Blending elements of myth, suspense, and local folklore, Maarigallu promises a gripping narrative rooted in Karnataka’s cultural landscape. The series marks another addition to ZEE5’s growing slate of regional originals, highlighting its commitment to diverse storytelling.