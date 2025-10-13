ZEE5 Unveils ‘Bharat Binge Festival’ This Diwali

This Diwali, ZEE5 invites audiences to light up their screens with extraordinary stories through its new festive campaign, “Iss Diwali, Sirf ZEE5 Par Plot Badlega… Ho Jao Ready!” ZEE5’s campaign also ushers in the Bharat Binge Festival, transforming the festive season into a celebration of stories and entertainment - with a twist.









ZEE5’s campaign draws from deep viewer insights that reveal India’s growing appetite for high-engagement, genre-driven entertainment. While family dramas and romances remain festive staples, thrillers, mysteries, and crime dramas are among the most-watched genres on the platform, cutting across regions and languages. The Bharat Binge Festival taps into this shift, curating a content line-up and campaign narrative built around surprise, pace, and emotional intensity, ingredients that drive binge behaviour.

Leveraging platform intelligence and audience analytics, the campaign breaks away from the usual feel-good festive narratives, reimagining Diwali as a festival of stories where every twist, genre, and emotion brings something unexpected to the screen. The campaign shifts the festive conversation from sentimentality to excitement, positioning genre-driven storytelling as the new way India celebrates entertainment this Diwali.

To make the Bharat Binge Festival even more rewarding, ZEE5 has also announced a special one-week offer from 13th to 20th October, with the Hindi content pack available at ₹149 (regular price ₹199) and regional packs at ₹59 (regular price ₹99). The All Access Pack will also be available at a special discounted price of ₹249 (regular price ₹299).



ZEE5 has also partnered with leading consumer platforms to bring viewers added festive benefits. During the campaign period, subscribers can earn guaranteed cashback on Paytm UPI AutoPay and Cred UPI AutoPay, and enjoy a three-month JioSaavn Pro trial bundled with ZEE5 plans. Together, these partnerships extend the spirit of celebration beyond storytelling, offering audiences greater value and a richer entertainment experience this Diwali.



The Bharat Binge Festival will showcase a curated line-up of new premieres and fan-favourite titles across seven languages, uniting regional powerhouses, star-led stories, and audience-favourite genres. As part of this celebration, viewers can look forward to an exciting slate of fresh releases — in Hindi (Bhagwat Chapter One - Raakshas, Saali Mohabbat, Honeymoon Se Hatya); Marathi (Sthal, Ata Thambaych Naay, Jarann); Bangla (Mrs Dasgupta, Mrigaya: The Hunt, Abar Proloy); Telugu (Kishkindapuri¸ D/O Prasadrao Kanabadutaledu, Jayummu Nischayamu Ra); Tamil (Veduvan, Housemates, Maaman); Malayalam (Sumathi Valuvu, Aabhanthara Kuttavaali, Kammattam) and Kannada (Elumale, Ayyana Mane, Marigallu).



Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5, said, “Every Diwali tells a story of traditions, celebrations and moments shared. At ZEE5, we bring those stories to life in ways that surprise and delight, across every language and every screen. With the Bharat Binge Festival, we’ve drawn on our audience insights to curate content in each language that resonates locally – bold stories across genres, paired with festive offers that enhance accessibility. This Diwali, we hope viewers enjoy discovering new stories, revisiting favourites, and celebrating the season with narratives that truly connect with them.”

Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, added, “The Bharat Binge Festival captures the pulse of festive India, blending fresh storytelling, sweet festive offers, and a unifying campaign idea that captures how India watches today with curiosity, emotion and surprise. Built on deep viewer insights, the campaign reflects India’s growing love for high-engagement genres like thrillers, mysteries, crime drama and twisted love. The campaign thought, ‘Iss Diwali, Sirf ZEE5 Par Plot Badlega… Ho Jao Ready!’, embodies the spirit of discovery and surprise, much like the twists in ZEE5’s stories. It brings alive the excitement of our platform, offering something new for every mood, language, and moment, while making the festive viewing experience more engaging and immersive for audiences.”

From high-octane thrillers and family dramas to heartwarming romances, the Bharat Binge Festival showcases ZEE5’s depth in regional storytelling, connecting viewers with stories in the language they love.



Backed by a high-impact marketing rollout spanning Out-of-home, digital, and social, the campaign is set to make this Diwali a celebration not just of stories, but of the storytellers and audiences that shape them.

Join the Bharat Binge Festival on ZEE5 from 13th to 20th October, experience extraordinary stories, exclusive offers, and entertainment that speaks your language.