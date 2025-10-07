ZEE5 Announces Telugu Series ‘D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu’, Premiering Oct 31st

ZEE5, India’s leading homegrown OTT platform, is set to premiere its upcoming Telugu original series ‘D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu’ on 31st October 2025. The series is directed by Poluru Krishna and produced by South Indian Screens, the makers of successful titles such as ‘Recee’ and ‘Viraatapalem: PC Meena Reporting’.



Featuring acclaimed Tollywood actors Rajeev Kanakala as Prasad Rao, alongside Udaya Bhanu in a pivotal role and rising OTT star Vasanthika as Swathi, the story unfolds as a deeply emotional and suspenseful thriller.

At its core, it’s a story of a father’s (played by actor Rajeev Kanakala) relentless search for his missing daughter (played by actress Vasanthika). What begins as a desperate quest soon unravels into a trail of secrets, betrayals, and shocking truths hidden beneath everyday lives. With every step closer to the truth, the lines between love, loss, and deception grow thinner, pulling viewers into an emotional yet suspense-filled journey.

Actor Rajeev Kanakala said, “What drew me to D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu was the emotional core of the story. It goes beyond suspense and mystery to highlight the unbreakable bond between a father and his daughter. As a parent myself, I could strongly feel the depth of those emotions while portraying Prasad Rao. It is a role that stays with you because it speaks to something universal, the love and strength that define family.”

Actress Udaya Bhanu said, “For me, I liked the way, the story balances raw human emotion with edge-of-the-seat suspense. It is a story that grips you with its intensity, while also touching you with its heart. As a mother to daughters, I felt its emotional weight deeply, but as an actor, I was equally drawn to the way the narrative keeps you questioning what lies ahead. That rare combination makes this series truly unique.”

Anuradha Gudur, Business Head, Telugu ZEE5, said, “At ZEE5, we believe the most powerful stories are those that come from human emotions, and D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledu is one such story. It captures the raw intensity of a father’s love, his determination, and the unspoken fears that every family can relate to, while weaving it into a suspenseful narrative that keeps you at the edge of your seat. With Rajeev Kanakala and Udaya Bhanu delivering standout performances, Vasanthika bringing a fresh spark, and the creative strength of Poluru Krishna and South Indian Screens, this series reflects our commitment to presenting Telugu originals that are both heartfelt and impactful.”



