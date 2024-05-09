Zee Theatre presents playwright Mrinal Mathur's poignant creation 'Pashmina'

Mrinal Mathur's poignant play 'Pashmina' is about the healing power of empathy and humanism. The story begins when a middle-aged couple Amar and Vibha Saxena, visit Kashmir on their annual vacation. Enchanted by the beauty of Kashmir, they decide to buy a Pashmina shawl and what was meant to be just a shopping expedition turns out to be an experience they will never forget. This teleplay rooted in the beauty of human connections is directed by Rasika Agashe and stars Manish Chaudhary, Anamika Tiwari, Shaurya Shanker, Paramvir Singh, Manjeet Yadav, and Yasir Iftikhar Khan.

When: 14th May Where: Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active



