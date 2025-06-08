Zee Telugu rebrands as Prematho Zee Telugu, celebrates spirit of togetherness

Zee Telugu, one of the most loved entertainment channels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has launched its new brand identity — Prematho Zee Telugu — in a heartfelt campaign celebrating community, emotional bonds, and the spirit of togetherness. With a reach of 83 million viewers across 24 million households, the channel continues to reinforce its deep cultural connect with Telugu-speaking audiences.

The new campaign, centered on the theme "Mamathathone Maata Madhuram", aims to portray the beauty of shared moments and collective strength that define everyday life in Telugu society. At the heart of the initiative is a brand film that tells the moving story of an army father called to duty just before his daughter’s wedding — a scenario where the entire village comes together as one family to ensure the celebration goes on joyfully in his absence.

Set in the picturesque backdrop of a West Godavari village, the film features vibrant visuals of traditional Telugu wedding elements such as Thataku pandiram, Muggu designs, Avakaya annam, and Boondi ladoo. Popular Zee Telugu artists including Jagadhatri-Kedar, Arundati, Bhagamathi, and others add emotional depth and relatability to the narrative. The campaign is further elevated by a soulful original track titled ‘Sandadi Sandadi’, sung by Revanth and Jayasree, capturing themes of unity, resilience, and celebration.

Speaking about the campaign, Anuradha Gudur, Chief Content Officer at Zee Telugu, said, “‘Prematho Zee Telugu’ is a reflection of how Telugu people show up for each other. This film is more than a visual; it’s a celebration of cultural pride, daily connection, and authentic storytelling that mirrors our viewers’ lives.”

The campaign debuted during the telecast of the 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025, with all seven versions of the brand film premiering simultaneously across Zee's TV and digital platforms. Through Prematho Zee Telugu, the channel positions itself not just as an entertainment provider, but as a true companion—one that resonates with every voice, reflects every home, and grows with its audience.