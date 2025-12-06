Zee Kannada Launches Adi Lakshmi Purana, a New Tale of Love and Conflict From Dec 8 at 9 PM

Bengaluru: Zee Kannada is delighted to bring to its audience one of the most anticipated fiction launches of the year, Adi Lakshmi Purana. The show promises to engage viewers with a story of contrasting worlds, intriguing conflicts, and compelling performances. Premiering from 8th December, Adi Lakshmi Purana will telecast every Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on Zee Kannada.

The excitement has been building, and now the stage is set for Adi Lakshmi Purana to make a splash in the television industry. Set against the backdrop of tradition meeting modernity, Adi Lakshmi Purana follows the story of Lakshmi, a knowledge-driven young woman from a village, who crosses paths with Adi, a sharp, urban city boy. Spurned by Adi in their first encounter, Lakshmi returns into his world, this time facing the strict rules and beliefs of his domineering grandfather, Dharmaraj. The show explores how Lakshmi navigates these challenges while attempting to gain Adi’s acceptance, highlighting the collision of two very different worlds and the ensuing struggles within the household as well as the college.

Bringing this engaging narrative to life are Rajneesh and Asha Ayyanar, who play the main leads. The show will also showcase the intricate Dilemma of Sanjeeva a simple schoolteacher in the village and Amrutha a rich and ambitious young woman who aspires to get a PhD; how will these two individuals from different worlds adapt to life after marriage. The show will also witness some noteworthy actors such as Manjunath Hegde, Ashok Sharma, Rakshitha, Sushma Nanayya, Malathi Sirdeshpande, Kailash, Jyothi, Savitha Krishnamurthy and Bhagyashri Rao. Every actor adds value to the story, making sure the family's relationships and bonds are clear and consistent to make the show a must-watch.

Adi Lakshmi Purana is more than a typical drama. It deeply explores what happens when traditional and modern worlds collide, especially family expectations. With its high production values, and meticulously designed sets, the show promises a powerful experience.

With the launch of the new show, Zee Kannada's popular serial, Shree Raghavendra Mahathme, will transition to a weekend broadcast schedule, airing every Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Tune in to Zee Kannada for the premiere of Adi Lakshmi Purana on December 8th, airing Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM. Also, catch Shree Raghavendra Mahathme every Saturday and Sunday at 6:00 PM, only on Zee Kannada