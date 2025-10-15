Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025 Date, Telecast Time

Bangalore:This October, get ready to celebrate talent, creativity, and passion like never before, as Zee Kannada takes entertainment to new heights with the Kutumba Awards 2025, airing on 17th, 18th, and 19th October from 6:30 PM onwards. Across three spectacular nights, viewers can expect a dazzling blend of glamour, emotion, and unforgettable performances, hosted by the dynamic trio Anushree, Niranjan, and Akul Balaji.

The beloved awards show returns to honor excellence across six major categories – Favourite Actor, Favourite Actress, Favourite Jodi, Favourite Serial, Favourite Reality Show, and Favourite Anchor. Along with these six main categories, there will also be many other categories and winners announced. This year’s edition goes beyond awards, featuring special tributes, star-studded performances, and heartfelt moments, offering a truly immersive experience that celebrates the spirit of the Zee Kannada family. Viewers can expect engaging games, emotional tributes, and awe-inspiring acts that capture the magic of Kannada television.

Adding prestige to the celebration, the Kutumba Awards 2025 will witness the presence of Rishabh Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and His Highness Mysore King Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. A standout highlight will be Weekend with Ramesh Miniature, where Rishabh Shetty will share personal stories from his journey, creating one of the evening’s most memorable moments.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Sriramulu, Business Head of Zee Kannada and Kannada ZEE5, said,

"The Kutumba Awards 2025 have been a spectacular celebration of talent, creativity, and the incredible spirit of our Kannada television family. Marking 19 years of Zee Kannada, we wanted to create a celebration that is truly memorable for our viewers. Being the most loved Kannada channel, our journey of crafting stories, smiles, and milestones continues, powered by the love of our audience. Their support has inspired us to launch hit shows like Naa Ninna Bidalaare, Karna, and Shree Raghavendra Mahatme, and introduce a new channel, Zee Power, this year. Our energy, storytelling, and connection with audiences have never been stronger. Beyond television, our OTT platform ZEE5 continues to bring Kannada stories to life through Namma Bhaashe, Namma Kathegalu, while Bullet, our micro-series app, is redefining storytelling for today’s fast-paced generation."

The Zee Kutumba Awards 2025 continues to celebrate the heritage, innovation, and heart of Kannada television, bringing together the industry’s brightest stars and most creative minds for three unforgettable evenings of joy, pride, and entertainment.

Don’t miss the Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025, airing on 17th, 18th, and 19th October from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM, exclusively on Zee Kannada.